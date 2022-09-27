Plans for new Lincoln baseball and softball complex in the works

City and county officials, along with the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau and Nebraska Wesleyan University, have scheduled a news conference for Wednesday morning at which they are expected to announce plans for a new baseball and softball complex.

The news conference will be held at First Street and Cornhusker Highway, near where it's expected the complex will be built. Among the scheduled participants are Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Nebraska Wesleyan University President Darrin Good and former Nebraska baseball coach and ex-Major League Baseball player Darin Erstad.

Details of the plans are scarce, but the complex is expected to include multiple fields for both baseball and softball aimed at attracting weekend tournaments featuring youth teams. Nebraska Wesleyan's teams would also play at the complex as anchor tenants.

Nebraska Wesleyan currently plays baseball at Woods Park, while its softball team plays at University Place Park.

Nebraska Wesleyan officials declined to comment Tuesday on plans, as did the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The cost of a new complex in Lincoln could approach $25 million. In Elkhorn, a plan announced last year to build eight turfed baseball/softball fields, a barrier-free field and four turfed soccer fields was pegged at $23 million.

Officials in Lincoln have eyed the site, which is a former city landfill, for a potential baseball and softball complex for more than a decade, and a 2009 consultant's study estimated a complex there with at least 12 fields could generate an annual economic impact of anywhere from $1.2 million to $4.7 million, depending on how many tournaments it could attract.

A plan announced in 2014 called for 10 softball fields with artificial turf at a site south of Oak Lake, with the potential for a fieldhouse and commercial development, but it never got off the ground.

Vision 2015, a group of city business leaders that formed in the late 2000s, identified youth sports complexes as one of the areas the city should focus on. Since then, Speedway Village has opened with outdoor soccer fields, a fieldhouse and a basketball and volleyball complex, as has the Kinetic Sports Complex, another basketball and volleyball facility.

But development of baseball and softball fields has lagged behind.