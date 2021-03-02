Planning to catch a state basketball game? Here's what to expect

State basketball tickets

With capacity restrictions and social distancing rules in play, the Nebraska School Activities Association will require fans to purchase tickets in advance.

And until Saturday, venues will be cleared after every game.

Purchase tickets at gofan.co/app/school/NSAA.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students, but that doesn't include fees. An all-day pass to first-round and semifinal games at Pinnacle Bank Arena is $25.

There will be no paper tickets, so fans must have tickets on their phones to validate for the gate attendant.