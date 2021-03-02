Planning to catch a state basketball game? Here's what to expect

In the hours between the Nebraska men's basketball team playing the last home game of the season Monday night and the expanded girls state high school tournament beginning play Tuesday morning, a quick makeover turned Pinnacle Bank Arena back into the place basketball fans remember.
Conventional row seating for the team benches. Seats pulled out to accommodate fans on all sides of the court. Hot dogs and popcorn at the concession stands.
Every other row of seats will be blocked off to promote social distancing, and the schedule will look a bit different than what state tournament fans will remember. But it will be something close to normal at a venue where Husker games have been played without fans for four months.
“We’ll do 60 games over the next two weeks,” said arena manager Tom Lorenz, noting that the revised schedule for the boys and girls state tournaments will make for the busiest two weeks in the venue's eight-year history.
"We’ll be tired after it’s over. But it’s great to get to do events with people again.”
For each game, capacity inside the arena will be limited to about 5,000 people. That will require a change for longtime fans of the tournament, who for years could grab a seat and watch multiple games in the same session.
Until Saturday's finals, the arena — and the high school sites used Wednesday — will be cleared after every game, and fans will need a new ticket to get back in.
Those tickets must be purchased in advance and available to be scanned on your phone. There's no lining up at a ticket window this year.
And while seats are not reserved, many seats inside the arena will be blocked off to make social distancing possible.
“It’s an every-other-row setup,” Lorenz said. “Seating will be in groups of eight or less. It’s not reserved seating. But the available seats are clearly marked.”
And with the crowd changing over after every game, the arena will be promoting an efficient traffic flow.
* Coming in? Only through the main south doors.
* Going out? Exit from the north concourse or the southeast stair towers.
Between games, litter will be picked up and the seating area will be sanitized by arena workers using backpack sprayers, Lorenz said. Sanitation of door handles, escalator railings and restrooms will be done continuously throughout the five 12-hour days of games each week.
Concessions will be available, with all food pre-wrapped.
Finals week
Co-teaching
City Council distancing
Gameday empty Saturday
Thank you Bryan West
No fans allowed
Husker cutouts
Arena cleaning
Volleyball social distancing
Skeleton signs
Boo at the Zoo
Football Saturday
YMCA closed
Downtown mask art
Marching band competition
Outdoor seating
East Campus proposed budget cuts
Flu shots
Coronavirus Bible
Anti-mask rally
No Football Saturday
DMV lines
UNL in-person class
Iguana's Pub
Farmers Market influencers
Remote learning
Weeping Water vs. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan
City Council
First day of middle school
Ukulele Class
First day of school
Pius X volleyball practice
Madsen's
Flower shop
City Council BLM protest
LPS Protest
Beach Boys
Rally and hearing
Lancaster County Super Fair
LPS board meeting
Meatpacking workers rally
Legislature
Lincoln Northeast graduation
Gov. Ricketts address Legislature
Mask
Legislature resumes
Girls basketball
Masked Archie the Mammoth
First Jury Trial in Four Months
Lincoln Community Playhouse
The Kindler Hotel
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Naturalization ceremony
Urban Air Adventure Park
Juneteenth
Gere Branch Library
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
Bars Opening in Lincoln
LPS Teachers Retirement
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Center for People in Need food distribution
Marathon void
Drive-through parade
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
BikeLNK disinfecting
Teacher and Staff Parade
91-year-old released
Food Bank
Thank you
Virtual City Council
Good Friday Music
Masks on a walk
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
Inverse Parade
Haymarket
Empty downtown
Tower Square sign
Billboard
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
StarTran Ridership
Simpsons in the windows
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Bourbon Theatre
Social Distancing
Blue for public health
Protecting parents
Basketball without fans
Thanksgiving to go
Basketball masks
Food donation
Sports cleaning
Socially distant Santa
Christmas tree demand
Zoo Lights
Clothing drive
COVID-19 vaccine
Recall
Snowplow Santa
Christmas Star
Santa visit
Pandemic Newspaper
Basketball fans reduced
Outdoor fun
COVID Vaccine
Basketball masks
Trump Rally
Mike Hilgers at Legislature's First Day
Zoo Bar membership
Eviction
New high school
Ice fishing
Danny's closes
Expos resume
Swim meet
Vaccination event
Winter bicycling
Legislative hearing
Biking in snow
Snowshoeing
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott