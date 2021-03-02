 Skip to main content
Planning to catch a state basketball game? Here's what to expect
Planning to catch a state basketball game? Here's what to expect

State Basketball chairs 3.1

When fans arrive for games at the state basketball tournaments, they'll choose from seats designated to promote social distancing. Available seats are in blocks of eight, and alternating rows are blocked off.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

In the hours between the Nebraska men's basketball team playing the last home game of the season Monday night and the expanded girls state high school tournament beginning play Tuesday morning, a quick makeover turned Pinnacle Bank Arena back into the place basketball fans remember.

Conventional row seating for the team benches. Seats pulled out to accommodate fans on all sides of the court. Hot dogs and popcorn at the concession stands.

Every other row of seats will be blocked off to promote social distancing, and the schedule will look a bit different than what state tournament fans will remember. But it will be something close to normal at a venue where Husker games have been played without fans for four months.

“We’ll do 60 games over the next two weeks,” said arena manager Tom Lorenz, noting that the revised schedule for the boys and girls state tournaments will make for the busiest two weeks in the venue's eight-year history.

"We’ll be tired after it’s over. But it’s great to get to do events with people again.”

For each game, capacity inside the arena will be limited to about 5,000 people. That will require a change for longtime fans of the tournament, who for years could grab a seat and watch multiple games in the same session.

Until Saturday's finals, the arena — and the high school sites used Wednesday — will be cleared after every game, and fans will need a new ticket to get back in.

Those tickets must be purchased in advance and available to be scanned on your phone. There's no lining up at a ticket window this year.

And while seats are not reserved, many seats inside the arena will be blocked off to make social distancing possible.

“It’s an every-other-row setup,” Lorenz said. “Seating will be in groups of eight or less. It’s not reserved seating. But the available seats are clearly marked.”

And with the crowd changing over after every game, the arena will be promoting an efficient traffic flow.

* Coming in? Only through the main south doors.

* Going out? Exit from the north concourse or the southeast stair towers.

Between games, litter will be picked up and the seating area will be sanitized by arena workers using backpack sprayers, Lorenz said. Sanitation of door handles, escalator railings and restrooms will be done continuously throughout the five 12-hour days of games each week.

Concessions will be available, with all food pre-wrapped.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  









