Plane to circle Lincoln on Sunday to capture images of unity amid coronavirus

The Old Green Plane will fly over Lincoln from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in honor of the health care workers, first responders and essential employees that have worked to keep the city afloat.

The Old Green Plane, a 1960 Cessna 182D, will be flown by Collin Caneva and Craig Spilker, and will circle the city for two hours. The pilots ask that those on the ground make posters or chalk signs — something that will be seen from above — so the pair can capture content that demonstrates Lincoln's unity for community members doing their part to fight the coronavirus.