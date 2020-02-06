Plane carrying evacuees from China could land in Omaha on Friday

On Wednesday, two planes carrying 350 Americans from Wuhan arrived at Travis Air Force Base northeast of San Francisco, while another plane is destined for Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.

While the coronavirus has spread from China to 28 countries, there are just 12 confirmed cases in the U.S.

Kasowski said while the epidemic has demonstrated the virus can spread quickly between people, and has caused the deaths of 564 people in China so far, the CDC believes aggressive action will prevent further spread here.

"We're in a unique situation right now with this virus because we recognized it very early in the epidemic," he said, "and we still think the quarantine action will be useful."

UNMC Chancellor Jeff Gold said researchers in Omaha are working on an antiviral therapy that could treat the symptoms of the coronavirus as it prepares to serve the needs of another infectious disease outbreak.

"Days like this make me incredibly proud to be a Nebraskan," he said.

And Gov. Pete Ricketts said Nebraskans were ready to demonstrate the same grit and willingness to serve these U.S. citizens as they showed to each other during the 2019 flooding, the costliest natural disaster in the state's history.

"Of anybody in the world, we have the expertise and facilities to be able to handle this," he said. "We have a duty to our fellow Americans to be able to help these rescued folks."

