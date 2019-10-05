The PlaMor Ballroom will celebrate its 90th birthday this month with special events Thursday and Friday.
For the two-day celebration, the ballroom will go back to its 1929 roots, charging only 25 cents for admission and 10 cents for hot dogs and popcorn.
PlaMor Ballroom was built over a cornfield in 1929 during the Great Depression. It's now the only surviving ballroom in Lincoln.
Bobby Layne, the owner of PlaMor, and his orchestra will play both days. Thursday, the orchestra will perform from 8-10 p.m. The Friday performances include Variety Band at 7 p.m., Bobby Layne at 8 p.m. and Hayseed Cowboys at 10 p.m.