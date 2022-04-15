Pizza chain steps up to help when employee in Lincoln faces same surgery that helped save his son

The past three years of Jennifer Robinson's life have been among the most stressful she's experienced, but the 30-year-old Lincoln woman has had no choice but to remain calm.

Crying, coughing and straining are among the triggers that her son must avoid, so Jennifer has tried to serve as a soothing presence for Nathaniel since he was diagnosed with a rare condition.

Moyamoya disease is a vascular disorder that can go from undetectable to life-altering in a matter of days, as it did for then-2-year-old Nathaniel in 2019.

The family moved to Beatrice from Lincoln on Feb. 17 of that year, and had been in town for less than six hours before making its first trip to the emergency room. A doctor diagnosed Nathaniel with the flu.

But the next morning, Nathaniel couldn't walk. So Jennifer rushed her son back to the hospital in Beatrice before he was taken by helicopter to Omaha. Jennifer, and her husband, Dalton, made the trip by car.

"We were about 45 minutes behind him," Jennifer said. "And the very first thing the doctor said is, 'You need to sit down. This is very serious.'"

Nathaniel had suffered a massive stroke that permanently damaged the left side of his brain. The sudden episode was brought on by moyamoya.

Nathanial spent 45 days at Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha and another month and a half at a rehabilitation facility before he could undergo extracranial bypass surgery, which restores blood flow to the brain — surgery Jennifer was, at first, opposed to.

"We had to do a family vote, because I was against the surgery after doing research, because it's not always 100% effective," she said.

Dalton, though, was adamant that their son get the surgery, and Nathaniel underwent the procedure June 18, 2019.

"And he's been thriving ever since," Jennifer said.

The effects of Nathaniel's initial stroke are lifelong. His movement is forever limited by the attack on the left side of his brain. At 6 years old, he's not yet been to school, and he likely never will attend in a normal setting, Jennifer said. The stress of a classroom could trigger another episode.

But Nathaniel is alive and doing relatively well. And the surgery has so far helped prevent further strokes or seizures.

Now, the success of that surgery is being tested again.

In June 2021, Dalton, an employee at Toppers Pizza in Lincoln, suffered a small stroke, and immediately the family suspected moyamoya.

Experts say if you have a family member with the disease, your risk of having the condition is 30 to 40 times higher.

"(Dalton's) was way more than advanced than our son's," Jennifer said this week. "The chances of making it that far, that advanced, is very rare."

Dalton underwent brain surgery Wednesday, less than a year after his diagnosis at age 27 and three years since his son's major stroke ushered the unpredictable realities of moyamoya into the Robinsons' lives.

In the hours after the procedure, Jennifer said Dalton's condition had already improved.

But the reality of the family's situation — an overstretched mother and an incapacitated father — hung over Jennifer on Friday, even as she savored the success of Dalton's surgery.

"There's still risk that it won't work," she said Friday, echoing the concerns she first had in 2019 as the family weighed the cost and potential reward of Nathaniel's surgery. "It's not always 100% effective. It's all up to his brain."

This time around, Jennifer does not have Dalton to lean on.

In his stead, she's turned to her mother, family members and Dalton's employer, Toppers, where management all the way up to the company's CEO have offered financial assistance and shared a GoFundMe page.

The company first stepped in amid Nathaniel's battle with moyamoya in 2019, providing the Robinsons with meals and, at times housing, as their youngest son was treated in Omaha, said Jon Crowe, the franchisee who operates three Toppers locations in Nebraska.

Crowe, who initially only knew the Robinsons through Jennifer's mother, a Toppers employee, grew closer with the family then. In 2020, Dalton took a job with Toppers in Lincoln.

When he was diagnosed with moyamoya the next year, and as surgery loomed, the company looked for ways to help again, Crowe said.

"But I was fearful that it just wasn't gonna quite be enough," he said.

So Crowe flagged the company's CEO, Scott Gittrich, and asked for permission to share Dalton's GoFundMe page to franchisees and employees company-wide, Crowe said.

Gittrich and his wife, Robin, donated $2,500 to the account, which had amassed $5,400 by Friday afternoon. Much of the funding has come from Toppers branches across the region.

For the Robinsons, the company's generosity has served as a reason to celebrate amid an otherwise uncertain time.

Jennifer will take any chance she can get to rejoice. She has to.

"I find reasons to celebrate," she said, "because I always have that fear that this could be my last day with my husband or my son."

