Pivots overturned by strong winds as severe weather moves across Nebraska

Residents within the city limits of Lincoln largely dodged severe weather on a stormy Friday evening across Nebraska.

Across south-central and southeastern Nebraska, storms prompted severe thunderstorm warnings, and in a few instances, tornado warnings.

Reports of significant damage included pivot irrigation systems overturned in Clay County, roofs ripped off grain bins in Jefferson County and flash flooding in northern parts of Gage County. Hail to the size of pingpong balls was reported near Louisville in Cass County.

The Lincoln Airport, which reported 2.53 inches of rain from storms Thursday night into Friday morning, reported just 0.01 inch of precipitation by 9 p.m. Friday.

The Beatrice Airport, meanwhile, reported 1.14 inches of rain in an hour Friday evening.

Rain chances continue into Saturday, with the high temperature holding in the 50s and accompanied by gusty winds. Sunny skies are expected Sunday with a high near 67.

