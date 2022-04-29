 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pivots overturned by strong winds as severe weather moves across Nebraska

  • Updated
  • 0

Residents within the city limits of Lincoln largely dodged severe weather on a stormy Friday evening across Nebraska.

Across south-central and southeastern Nebraska, storms prompted severe thunderstorm warnings, and in a few instances, tornado warnings.

Watch now: Trump rally postponed; former president to host rescheduled event Sunday
As weather warms, Nebraska gardeners are expected to start buying

Reports of significant damage included pivot irrigation systems overturned in Clay County, roofs ripped off grain bins in Jefferson County and flash flooding in northern parts of Gage County. Hail to the size of pingpong balls was reported near Louisville in Cass County.

The Lincoln Airport, which reported 2.53 inches of rain from storms Thursday night into Friday morning, reported just 0.01 inch of precipitation by 9 p.m. Friday.

The Beatrice Airport, meanwhile, reported 1.14 inches of rain in an hour Friday evening.

Rain chances continue into Saturday, with the high temperature holding in the 50s and accompanied by gusty winds. Sunny skies are expected Sunday with a high near 67. 

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers tease 'groundbreaking' discovery with regards to the Milky Way Galaxy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News