Reports of significant damage included pivot irrigation systems overturned in Clay County, roofs ripped off grain bins in Jefferson County and flash flooding in northern parts of Gage County. Hail to the size of pingpong balls was reported near Louisville in Cass County.
The Lincoln Airport, which reported 2.53 inches of rain from storms Thursday night into Friday morning, reported just 0.01 inch of precipitation by 9 p.m. Friday.
The Beatrice Airport, meanwhile, reported 1.14 inches of rain in an hour Friday evening.
Rain chances continue into Saturday, with the high temperature holding in the 50s and accompanied by gusty winds. Sunny skies are expected Sunday with a high near 67.
Both drivers were headed in opposite directions on 70th Street at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when they collided near Revere Lane, one block south of Pine Lake Road, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
As forecasters monitored the likelihood of severe weather developing, Charles Herbster said he was in contact with Donald Trump, who along with the former president’s pilots and the weather service decided to postpone his appearance.
Police encountered the 32-year-old at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday while on routine patrol near 70th and O streets. They found the man underneath a car and a detached converter on the ground, according to the Lincoln Police Department.