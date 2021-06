Pioneers Park north entrance to close for American Ballet Theatre performance

The north entrance to Pioneers Park from West Van Dorn Street will be closed Monday through Friday.

Those visiting the park should instead use the east entrance off South Coddington Avenue, officials with the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department said.

Access from the north entrance will be restricted due to the American Ballet Theatre performance planned for Thursday evening near the Pioneers Park sled run. The rain date for the performance is Friday.

Only those attending the ballet can use the West Van Dorn Street entrance starting Thursday at 6 p.m.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

