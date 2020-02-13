Pioneers Park Nature Center to host bird counting event

The Pioneers Park Nature Center and Wild Bird Habitat Store are hosting a free bird counting event on Saturday.
No registration is required for the bird count, and birders of all levels are welcome. The event will go from 9-11 a.m. at the Pioneers Park Nature Center. Participants will meet at the Chet Ager Building.
The event is a part of the Great Backyard Bird Count, which includes a guided hike and bird feeder watch. The Great Backyard Bird Count is a project that encourages citizens worldwide to gather data on wild birds from Feb. 14-17.
The data collected at the event will be submitted as part of the project.