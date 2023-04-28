Lincoln Parks and Recreation invites the public to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Pioneers Park Nature Center at a free event Saturday.

The Wild Adventures event will be 1-4 p.m. at the west end of Pioneers Park, 3201 S. Coddington Ave.

Attendees may enjoy hands-on nature-based activities, live animals, art and games. All prairie trails will be open, and tours will be given at the historic Cunningham School and Hudson Cabin. A portion of the road past the Nature Center gates and the Bison Loop will be closed during the event to accommodate pedestrians.

The Pioneers Park Nature Center includes 668 acres of tallgrass prairie, two interpretive facilities, one programming building, woodlands, wetlands, various gardens, and a stream. The more than 8 miles of hiking trails wind through various habitats and take visitors past non-releasable raptor exhibits and a small herd of bison.

