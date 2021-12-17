 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pinnacle Bank Arena to host watch party for Husker volleyball championship match
0 Comments
editor's pick

Pinnacle Bank Arena to host watch party for Husker volleyball championship match

  • Updated
  • 0
Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh, 12.16

Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins (26) celebrates with teammates Ally Batenhorst and Nicklin Hames (1) following a victory against Pittsburgh in a national semifinal of the NCAA volleyball tournament Thursday in Columbus, Ohio.

 PAUL VERNON, The Associated Press

Husker fans hoping to watch Nebraska volleyball square off with Wisconsin in the national championship match on Saturday will have a chance to do so in Lincoln's biggest indoor venue.

Pinnacle Bank Arena will host a free watch party for the match, set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, opening its doors to fans and streaming the game on the arena's video boards.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the venue will offer a downsized concessions menu, including $8 cocktails, $7 draft beers and $3 hot dogs, along with some additional food items.

"Fans can watch the match in a fun atmosphere with many other Husker volleyball fans," Pinnacle Bank Arena General Manager Tom Lorenz said in a news release announcing the watch party.

Parking will be available in the Pinnacle Bank Arena Festival Parking Lot.

Face coverings are required at the arena. Attendees will have to bring their own and wear it throughout the event.

Fueled by skeptics, Huskers top Pittsburgh to roll into a national championship showdown with Wisconsin
NU volleyball notes: Stivrins' all-around play shines again; Busboom Kelly receives top coaching award
Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh: Set-by-set recap
Expect Lincoln sports bars to be full from first serve to final kill Thursday night

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfer rescued from terrifying situation trapped amid rocks in Portugal

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News