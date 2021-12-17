Pinnacle Bank Arena to host watch party for Husker volleyball championship match

Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins (26) celebrates with teammates Ally Batenhorst and Nicklin Hames (1) following a victory against Pittsburgh in a national semifinal of the NCAA volleyball tournament Thursday in Columbus, Ohio.
PAUL VERNON, The Associated Press
Husker fans hoping to watch Nebraska volleyball square off with Wisconsin in the national championship match on Saturday will have a chance to do so in Lincoln's biggest indoor venue.
Pinnacle Bank Arena will host a free watch party for the match, set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, opening its doors to fans and streaming the game on the arena's video boards.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the venue will offer a downsized concessions menu, including $8 cocktails, $7 draft beers and $3 hot dogs, along with some additional food items.
"Fans can watch the match in a fun atmosphere with many other Husker volleyball fans," Pinnacle Bank Arena General Manager Tom Lorenz said in a news release announcing the watch party.
Parking will be available in the Pinnacle Bank Arena Festival Parking Lot.
Face coverings are required at the arena. Attendees will have to bring their own and wear it throughout the event.
