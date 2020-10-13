 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pinnacle Bank Arena offering watch party for first Husker game
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Pinnacle Bank Arena offering watch party for first Husker game

{{featured_button_text}}
Wyoming vs. Nebraska, 8.31.13 Arena.3

Fans watched the 2013 Nebraska-Wyoming football game from the concourse at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 Journal Star file photo

Fans can watch the first Husker game of the season Oct. 24 at Pinnacle Bank Arena when Nebraska takes on Ohio State via the arena's video boards. 

Kickoff is 11 a.m. and doors open an hour earlier. 

There is no admission cost, and specials will be offered at the concession stands: $3 hot dogs; $3 Busch Light and $4 selected domestic beers until kickoff. After that, prices go up to $4 for Busch Light and $5 for 16-ounce domestic beers.

"Fans can watch the game in a fun and safe atmosphere to allow for social distancing," said Tom Lorenz, Pinnacle Bank Arena general manager.

Fans can enter the arena from the main entrance. Parking will be available in the Pinnacle Bank Arena Premium Garage and Festival Parking Lot.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

All those attending need to bring their own face covering, which must be worn throughout the event covering the mouth and nose.

Clear bags and small clutch-sized purses only are allowed at entry. 

Council approves move to space Lincoln bars out into street: 'This is worth the experiment'
Lincoln businesses celebrate return of Husker football, turn focus to providing safe place for fans to cheer
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Hallelujah, the final Hot Take on Big Ten football

Ultimate Husker fan guide

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

View Comments
1
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News