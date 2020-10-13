Pinnacle Bank Arena offering watch party for first Husker game

Fans can watch the first Husker game of the season Oct. 24 at Pinnacle Bank Arena when Nebraska takes on Ohio State via the arena's video boards.

Kickoff is 11 a.m. and doors open an hour earlier.

There is no admission cost, and specials will be offered at the concession stands: $3 hot dogs; $3 Busch Light and $4 selected domestic beers until kickoff. After that, prices go up to $4 for Busch Light and $5 for 16-ounce domestic beers.

"Fans can watch the game in a fun and safe atmosphere to allow for social distancing," said Tom Lorenz, Pinnacle Bank Arena general manager.

Fans can enter the arena from the main entrance. Parking will be available in the Pinnacle Bank Arena Premium Garage and Festival Parking Lot.

All those attending need to bring their own face covering, which must be worn throughout the event covering the mouth and nose.

Clear bags and small clutch-sized purses only are allowed at entry.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSLegislature

