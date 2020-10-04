Pinnacle Bank Arena hosts rodeo, fans in first public sporting event since March

PBR commissioner and CEO Sean Gleason said the organization was able to continue competing for TV only early this year and then planned a way to safely bring fans back in the stands. He said they had to adjust many of the stops on the tour because they could no longer go to some places because of the number of COVID-19 cases in those areas.

“We've had to learn everything that we can possibly learn about COVID-19 and coronavirus and then plan accordingly,” he said. “We've been making changes every week up to this point and we'll keep making them through the world finals.”

He said it was important to continue competing because almost everyone involved, from the bull riders to the TV crew, are independent contractors who don't get paid unless they hold events.

This was the first time PBR has been to Lincoln. Gleason said he’s been wanting to come to Lincoln for a while, but there had always been a conflict with another event in years past. He said he hopes to bring PBR back to Lincoln when the pandemic is over.

“The crowd that was here was fantastic and had a lot of people, given the current circumstances that we’re challenged with,” he said. “I really do want to come back here when we can do it the right way.”