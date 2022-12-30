 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pinnacle Bank announces new CEO

Pinnacle Bank announced the selection of its new CEO on Friday.

Lincoln's Mark Hesser, who has been the bank's president since 2014, will be the third CEO in the bank's 85-year history.

Mark Hesser

Mark Hesser

Hesser said his focus will be on "continuing the community bank model."

Former CEO Sid Dinsdale will remain as chairman of the board of directors. Dinsdale's family founded the bank in 1938 as farmers in the Great Depression. Hesser is the first CEO not related to the Dinsdale family.

Hesser started with Pinnacle Bank in 1990, and was promoted to regional manager and the market president for Lincoln in 1994. Since 2014, he has been the president of Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc., overseeing locations in eight states.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or dbennett@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @DamonJBennett

News intern

From Grand Island, Damon is currently attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Damon is a local reporting intern, in his first year with the Journal Star.

