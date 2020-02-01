You are the owner of this article.
Pine Lake Road expansion nearly complete
Pine Lake Road, 12.19

The city has reopened all lanes on Pine Lake Road after a nearly two-year widening project.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

All lanes on Pine Lake Road west of Nebraska 2 are now open, according to the Transportation and Utilities Department.

For two years, crews have worked to widen Pine Lake Road to four lanes between 61st Street and Nebraska 2 and to add roundabouts at intersections with 70th Street and Blanchard Road.

City officials said lane closures will continue on South 70th Street for curb replacement. And occasional closures may be needed on Pine Lake Road this spring for final grading and seeding.

The project was funded through the city's capital improvement program.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

