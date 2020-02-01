Pine Lake Road expansion nearly complete

All lanes on Pine Lake Road west of Nebraska 2 are now open, according to the Transportation and Utilities Department.

For two years, crews have worked to widen Pine Lake Road to four lanes between 61st Street and Nebraska 2 and to add roundabouts at intersections with 70th Street and Blanchard Road.

City officials said lane closures will continue on South 70th Street for curb replacement. And occasional closures may be needed on Pine Lake Road this spring for final grading and seeding.

The project was funded through the city's capital improvement program.

