In 1976, Roger Sharpe stood in front of a pinball machine in the New York City Council chambers, ready to play the game to demonstrate to a hostile council that pinball was a game of skill not of chance.

Pulling the plunger back precisely the right amount, Sharpe sent the ball across the top of the field, bouncing back and forth until it went through a target he’d been challenged to shoot -- a shot that led to the end of pinball prohibition, first in New York, then in cities across the country.

Fifty-seven years later, Sharpe’s shot – and his life in the ‘70s – is the subject of “Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game,” the entertaining first feature film from the Bragg Brothers that will open Friday at the Ross Media Arts Center.

“For whatever reason, I don’t think it’s masochistic, I continue watching it,” Sharpe said Monday. “I’ve seen it several times with my wife Ellen (who’s portrayed in the picture) at film festivals. It still remains, in my eyes, something of an out-of-body experience to see a portion of my life on screen.

“As far as the authenticity, it’s pretty much on target. People ask ‘did you guys meet in an elevator?’ Yes, but not exactly the way it’s shown. Those are the actual events in our lives. The way the script is written, Dennis does a really marvelous job of providing some history, and bringing the film together.”

Dennis is veteran character actor Dennis Boutsikaris, who plays older Sharpe, who, looking back at his life, narrates and comments on the film, sometimes within a scene.

That meta technique was inspired, in part, by “The Princess Bride.” But it’s there because brothers Meredith and Austin Bragg, who wrote and directed the movie, wanted to get the “real” Sharpe and some of the script writing process on the screen.

“There’s a push and pull between someone making a movie of the story and the real story,” Meredith Bragg said. “There was so much of that in our conversations with Roger, it felt natural to do that. We really wanted to see him in the movie. He’s a really wonderful, open guy. He’s not a celebrity, he’s like Santa for the pinball world.

The conversations with Sharpe began after the brothers ran across the story of his shot, likely when they were researching a short film they did about the little silver balls found on wedding cakes.

“We probably Googled ‘illegal silver balls,' the picture of Roger (playing in front of the council) came up and we went down that rabbit hole,” Meredith Bragg said.

Meredith Bragg cold emailed Sharpe, got him on the phone and talked for four hours, texting Austin “I think there’s a feature here.” But Sharpe initially didn’t see it that way.

“There have been any number of pinball documentaries that have been done over the years. When they said they wanted to do a movie about me, my response was ‘Who cares? I’m basically a historical footnote,” Sharpe said. “The further they delved into my life and the time, it wasn’t just a pinball story. It was a defining moment in my life, in our lives.

“The part of the story that’s so compelling is the story of a single mother back in the ‘70s, who knows exactly what she wants, who’s putting aside her artistic contribution in order to raise her son, embracing me and me embracing them. ... It’s not just a pinball movie. It’s not over the top like ‘Sleepless in Seattle.’ It’s a real-life story that I’d like to think is emblematic of my life, and maybe inspiring.”

The Braggs began talking with Sharpe in February, 2020, and spent the first few months of the pandemic working on the script.

“We went back and forth with Roger on Zoom for days and sort of whittled it down,” said Austin Bragg. “We got Roger involved in it, so he knew we weren’t going to massacre his story. I’m sure it’s weird when people call you up and say we’re going to make a movie about your life and it’s a comedy.”

In January, 2021, the brothers submitted the finished script to MPI Pictures, which had told them “no bio pics and no period pieces, they’re too expensive.” The company, however, loved the script and greenlit the picture.

Then they got a surprise. An MPI movie had to be postponed because of actor availability, opening a production slot for “Pinball.”

“You never expect that to happen,” Austin Bragg said. “They called us in the fall and asked if we could do it. You don’t question that, you just jump.”

The picture began shooting in Oct. 2021 in Newburgh, New York, just up the Hudson River from New York City. There’s some trickery used to make the small town look like the big city.

But, beyond the porn shop where Sharpe found some pinball machines, the picture deliberately didn’t try to capture New York at its ‘70s sleaziest.

“It’s him telling the story, he’s not going to include the grit and the grime,” Meredith Bragg said. “It isn’t ‘Taxi Driver.’

The rest of the picture, however, is as accurate as possible – from the costumes and cars to Sharpe’s giant mustache and, especially, the pinball.

“The authenticity was going to be critical for me from day one,” Sharpe said. “There were some things that were not negotiable. I allowed some of the humorous stuff that wasn’t exactly what I would have said and done because it showed something about the character, thinking about myself as a character.

“But with the pinball, I was responsible for getting the specific games I listed. Thank God for the pinball collectors and restorers. I had to get a Buckeroo, an El Dorado and Bank Shot for the City Council scene. Whatever budget was being allotted for that by MPI, I was willing to make up any difference to get it right.”

The authenticity along with the history of the game incorporated into the script, has led the pinball world to embrace the picture – it was screened last week at the Texas Pinball Festival, the largest such gathering in the country. And getting it exactly right to more than just the old machines on camera.

“The audio department jumped through all kinds of hoops to get the sounds right,” Austin Bragg said. “So when you hear the Bally flipper, it’s going to sound like the Bally flippers, not Williams flippers, Stern flippers. That’s important to pinball people.”

As for the pinball sequences, actor Mike Faist may be seen on the screen as Roger, but it’s Sharpe’s fingers working the flippers.

“The sequences in front of the City Council, ‘hit the 13 and 8, the 0’, were things I did while on my knees in front of the camera crew,” he said. “They’d allotted so much time to do the pinball, I did it in just a few takes, leaving a lot of time for them to do other shooting. No matter how old and feeble I’ve become I still have a few skills up my sleeve.”

Still a pinball wizard in his ‘70s, Sharpe plays in a Chicago-area pinball league with two of his sons, both competitive pinball players, and he intended to play this week in Las Vegas at the Amusement Expo International, a game industry trade show and convention.

“It allows me to see how far off my eye-hand coordination is, my understanding of the new games,” said Sharpe, who continues to work as a game industry consultant. “It's part of the fabric of my life. It’s something I’m going to do for the rest of my life.”

And he’s still an ambassador for the game, encouraging those who have played in the past to return to the games and those who’ve never pulled the plunger to step up to a machine and give it a try.

“I’ve said to people, based on so many of the questions and answers at film festivals, just let yourself go,” Sharpe said. “If you walk up to a game and don’t have a clue, allow yourself to take in the sight, sound and experience of that. If you can hit a target or go up a ramp or get a little higher score than the last time, that’s great. Just enjoy it for what it is.”

