Pigs on roofs, cows in churches — A decade-by-decade history of Halloween pranks in Lincoln

A century ago today, Lincoln Police Chief Peter Johnstone gathered his officers and a group of so-called citizen soldiers and drew a hard Halloween line.
Not on his watch, he said, would there be any of the usual reports of pranksters herding cows into churches, tying pigs on roofs or smoking out homeowners by blocking their chimneys with boards.
“There is to be no unnecessary noise, malicious pranks or damaging or destruction of property Monday night,” the local newspaper reported. “Not one whit more than he would allow on Christmas night or on the night following Easter Sunday.”
And just one whit was reported in the paper the next day: Ghouls grabbed a gazing crystal from the yard at 1848 C St., and the family wanted it back.
But mischief-makers were tougher on the town in other years.
In 1911, an official with the Lincoln street car company spent the day after Halloween cleaning up after “boys” — and they were always “boys” — disassembled a stone fence on Randolph Street and covered the tracks with the slabs, gathered wood culverts and did the same on N Street and buried the 17th Street rails beneath a foot of sand.
It used to be worse, the official told the paper. Before concrete sidewalks replaced wood, and water closets replaced outhouses, the boys had more to work with.
Mayor Zehrung was worried in 1931. Halloween fell on a Saturday, and that could make for a long night. So he ordered the police chief to put more officers on the streets — and to not hesitate to haul any young pranksters downtown.
“Any boys or girls caught in the attempt to spread soap on automobiles or other property, tip over buildings, remove gates or any other property or otherwise do damage will be taken to the police station,” the mayor said.
The next day, there were no reports of problems in Lincoln. But there was in Norfolk, where a 21-year-old Neligh woman died when pranksters stretched a wire across Eighth Street, sending her car into a ditch.
A heavy blanket of snow in 1941 kept the night relatively quiet, though there were reports of scattered garbage, toothpicks in doorbells, sawhorses blocking traffic and boys “who retaliated with snowballs when refused handouts.”
Police stayed busy in 1951, fielding 35 complaints that night. Among them: 10 teens had to meet with postal inspectors after damaging mailboxes near 40th Street and Sheridan Boulevard; firecrackers and flour were thrown on a porch at 1265 S. 24th; two cars drove into a wire stretched across First and A streets; eggs were confiscated from two university students at 13th and P streets; and a pair of windshields was smashed.
The fun was harmless in 1961, when university students opened their dormitory doors and walked into cellophane, stretched across their doorways.
But it turned serious again in 1971, when police reported a razor blade in an apple and sewing pins in a popcorn ball.
They also busted up a pumpkin ring: An officer saw a pumpkin thrown from a truck near 40th and South streets, pulled it over and found 10 boys — and 72 jack-o-lanterns. One of the teens tried telling police his father owned a pumpkin farm but later confessed, saying they’d stolen them from about 25 homes.
“The boys were taken to police headquarters, where they were released to their parents and returned Monday for a lecture from Mrs. Jan Gradwahl, deputy county attorney.”
That same night 50 years ago, police also investigated five cases of slashed tires, two pumpkin-smashed windshields and a gas tank spiked with confetti.
After that, Halloween pranks seemed to have ceased being newsworthy. Nothing in 1981 or 1991, the year Mayor Mike Johanns postponed Halloween as a blizzard approached, enraging The Lincoln Star editorial board.
“Are we raising wimps who cannot brave the sleet and snow for a sackful of treats?” it asked. “And if so, where will the mail carriers of tomorrow come from?”
Nothing in 2001 or 2011. And nothing notable in 2020, either, said Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker, who checked last year’s police records. Broken windows, one egging, a few flattened tires.
But no pigs on roofs or cows in churches.
“The most I saw was a guy in a clown costume bothering McDonald’s employees.”
