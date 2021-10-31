Pigs on roofs, cows in churches — A decade-by-decade history of Halloween pranks in Lincoln

Mayor Zehrung was worried in 1931. Halloween fell on a Saturday, and that could make for a long night. So he ordered the police chief to put more officers on the streets — and to not hesitate to haul any young pranksters downtown.

“Any boys or girls caught in the attempt to spread soap on automobiles or other property, tip over buildings, remove gates or any other property or otherwise do damage will be taken to the police station,” the mayor said.

The next day, there were no reports of problems in Lincoln. But there was in Norfolk, where a 21-year-old Neligh woman died when pranksters stretched a wire across Eighth Street, sending her car into a ditch.

A heavy blanket of snow in 1941 kept the night relatively quiet, though there were reports of scattered garbage, toothpicks in doorbells, sawhorses blocking traffic and boys “who retaliated with snowballs when refused handouts.”

Police stayed busy in 1951, fielding 35 complaints that night. Among them: 10 teens had to meet with postal inspectors after damaging mailboxes near 40th Street and Sheridan Boulevard; firecrackers and flour were thrown on a porch at 1265 S. 24th; two cars drove into a wire stretched across First and A streets; eggs were confiscated from two university students at 13th and P streets; and a pair of windshields was smashed.