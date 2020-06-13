Pickup crashes near building on O Street, three taken to hospital

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A driver and two passengers were hospitalized after their truck crashed into the MetroPCS at the corner of 26th and O streets early Saturday morning, Lincoln police said.

Witnesses told officers they saw the Dodge Dakota speeding and swerving around other drivers before it crashed around 1 a.m.

One passenger's injuries were believed to be life threatening at the time, but they are now in critical but stable condition, police said on Saturday morning. The others injured have remained stable throughout.

Police said they believe alcohol use was a factor in the crash. The building sustained no significant damage.

