Pick 5 ticket worth $54K sold at Lincoln grocery store, Nebraska Lottery says

A Nebraska Pick 5 ticket worth $54,000 was sold Tuesday at the Russ's Market near 66th and O streets.

In a news release, the Nebraska Lottery confirmed that one ticket sold at the Lincoln grocery store for Tuesday’s draw matched all five winning numbers for the $54,000 jackpot.

The winning numbers were: 04, 09, 13, 17, 29.

Players can check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery tickets expire 180 days after the drawing.

Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.

