Pick 5 ticket sold in Lincoln is worth $162K

A ticket now worth $162,000 was bought at a Lincoln grocery store, the Nebraska Lottery said Friday.
The Super Saver at 27th and Cornhusker sold the Pick 5 ticket that matched all five numbers in Thursday's drawing: 11, 14, 29, 35, 37.
Players can check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the lottery office at 402-471-6100. Winning Nebraska Lottery tickets expire 180 days after the drawing.
All the proceeds from Nebraska Pick 5 stay in Nebraska. The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that it is not won, are 1 in 501,942.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.