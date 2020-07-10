Pick 5 ticket sold in Lincoln is worth $162K

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A ticket now worth $162,000 was bought at a Lincoln grocery store, the Nebraska Lottery said Friday.

The Super Saver at 27th and Cornhusker sold the Pick 5 ticket that matched all five numbers in Thursday's drawing: 11, 14, 29, 35, 37.

Players can check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the lottery office at 402-471-6100. Winning Nebraska Lottery tickets expire 180 days after the drawing.

All the proceeds from Nebraska Pick 5 stay in Nebraska. The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that it is not won, are 1 in 501,942.

