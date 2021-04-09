 Skip to main content
Pick 5 ticket bought in Lincoln is worth $58,000
Lottery

The Nebraska Lottery said a Pick 5 ticket sold in Lincoln is worth $58,000.

 Journal Star file photo

Here's why lucky numbers could be hurting your (already slim) lotto chances.

The Nebraska Lottery said one ticket sold in Lincoln for Thursday’s Pick 5 drawing matched all five numbers for the $58,000 jackpot.

The ticket was sold at the U-Stop at 5600 S. 56th St. The winning numbers were 07, 14, 15, 20, 36.

Winning Nebraska Lottery tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at lottery headquarters in Lincoln.

The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that it is not won, are 1 in 501,942.

