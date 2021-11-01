Pick 5 lottery ticket worth $182,000 sold at Lincoln U-Stop

A patron who purchased a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket in Lincoln ahead of Friday's drawing is set for a major payday.

A Pick 5 ticket sold at the at U-Stop near 27th Street and Wildcat Drive, just south of Interstate 80, matched all five numbers to grab the $182,000 jackpot, Nebraska Lottery officials announced on Monday.

The winning numbers from Friday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 14, 16, 18, 33 and 37.

On Saturday, a winning ticket in the daily 2by2 lottery game was sold at the U-Stop adjacent to the County-City Building. The ticket, which matched both red (13, 19) and white numbers (9, 19), is worth $22,000.

Winning tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at the Nebraska Lottery headquarters in Lincoln.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.