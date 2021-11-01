 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pick 5 lottery ticket worth $182,000 sold at Lincoln U-Stop
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Pick 5 lottery ticket worth $182,000 sold at Lincoln U-Stop

  • Updated
  • 0

Someone in Maryland won the $731.1 million lottery. PennyGem’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us what to do if you experience a financial windfall.

A patron who purchased a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket in Lincoln ahead of Friday's drawing is set for a major payday. 

A Pick 5 ticket sold at the at U-Stop near 27th Street and Wildcat Drive, just south of Interstate 80, matched all five numbers to grab the $182,000 jackpot, Nebraska Lottery officials announced on Monday. 

The winning numbers from Friday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 14, 16, 18, 33 and 37. 

On Saturday, a winning ticket in the daily 2by2 lottery game was sold at the U-Stop adjacent to the County-City Building. The ticket, which matched both red (13, 19) and white numbers (9, 19), is worth $22,000.

Winning tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at the Nebraska Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. 

Event center breaks even on rodeo but eyes gambling revenue to continue booking big events
$150,000 Pick 5 ticket sold at Lincoln convenience store
YikYak's revival at UNL comes with criminal investigation into threat, court records show

Slideshow: Where are the Lucky Eight now?

See where the Lucky Eight Powerball winners are now, 10 years after winning the jackpot.

1 of 8
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kal Penn Reveals Engagement To Long-Time Partner Josh

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Lincoln
Crime and Courts

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Lincoln

  • Updated

At about 5:15 a.m., rescue crews were called to the area of 48th Street and Bancroft Avenue, where a motorcyclist had crashed. The driver, whose identity hadn't been released as of Sunday afternoon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News