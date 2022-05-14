 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photos: UNL students celebrate graduation at Memorial Stadium

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln handed out 3,612 diplomas over the weekend during commencement ceremonies — a record for the university. 

Graduate, professional and doctoral students were honored Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena,  where UNL handed out 737 diplomas. Undergraduate students were honored Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

UNL to award degrees to record number of graduate students

The Lied Center for Performing Arts hosted a ceremony Saturday for law students.

The graduating class received 131 Juris Doctor degrees, 602 other graduate and professional degrees and 2,879 baccalaureate degrees.

UNL's 2022 undergraduate commencement ceremony

