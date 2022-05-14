Photos: UNL students celebrate graduation at Memorial Stadium

Rodrigo Venegas, a first-generation student, Marine, non-traditional student, veteran and construction management major from Grand Island shows off his decorated mortar board at UNL's undergraduate commencement ceremony.
Cherish Perkins, a senior in fashion merchandising with minors in international studies, art and business, waves to her family as she returns to her seat after receiving her diploma at UNL's undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday in Memorial Stadium.
Students enter the field through the tunnel walk to find their seats Saturday for UNL's undergraduate commencement ceremony at Memorial Field.
Michael Guynan hugs Megan Whisenhunt before UNL's commencement ceremony starts Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green welcomes everyone to UNL's undergraduate commencement ceremony on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Jay Keasling, a professor of chemical engineering at University of California, Berkeley and a native of Harvard, Nebraska, gives the commencement address at UNL's undergraduate ceremony on Saturday.
Alayna Verduyn shows off her diploma to friends and family at UNL's undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Brett Gaffney waves to his family and friends after receiving his diploma at UNL's undergraduate commencement in Memorial Stadium.
Katelynn Meadows waves to her family as receiving her diploma at UNL's undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday in Memorial Stadium.
The family of Liz Endecott, a psychology major from East Summitt, Missouri, cheer her on as she receives her diploma at UNL's undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday in Memorial Stadium.
Skylar Hanson waves to her family as she returns to her seat with her diploma at UNL's undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday in Memorial Stadium.
Friends and family of Kevin Snyder and Nicolas Gerstbrein take photos Saturday outside Avery Hall where the two School of Computing grads spent hours in the classroom.