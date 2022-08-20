Photos: Cornhusker Marching Band performs exhibition concert at Memorial Stadium

Lincoln Journal Star
The Cornhusker Marching Band held its annual exhibition Friday at Memorial Stadium.
The free concert featured highlights from the band's preseason camp, its popular "drill down" contest and a preview of its first halftime show.
While the exhibition is a chance for the band to have a "dry run" of a gameday, Tony Falcone, the band's assistant director, says this is something just for them.
“They get to show off for friends and family, who may not be able to attend a game," Falcone said. "It’s one of the only things we do during the course of a season that’s just for us. It’s not attached to any other kind of event.”
A 50-member pep band will be sent to Ireland for the season opener Aug. 27. The band will perform at all seven home football games this season.
Photos: Cornhusker Marching Band 2022 exhibition
SHOWING OFF
The Cornhusker Marching Band performs during its exhibition concert Friday at Memorial Stadium.
LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/19/2022 - Drew Carlson is lifted by his band members after winning a competition during the Cornhusker Marching Band Exhibition at Memorial Stadium, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/19/2022 - Drew Carlson celebrates after winning a competition during the Cornhusker Marching Band Exhibition at Memorial Stadium, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/19/2022 - Drew Carlson celebrates after winning a competition during the Cornhusker Marching Band Exhibition at Memorial Stadium, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/19/2022 - Drew Carlson is lifted by his band members after winning a competition during the Cornhusker Marching Band Exhibition at Memorial Stadium, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/19/2022 - The Nebraska marching band performs during the Cornhusker Marching Band Exhibition at Memorial Stadium, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/19/2022 - Members of the Nebraska Band sway to the music during the Cornhusker Marching Band Exhibition at Memorial Stadium, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/19/2022 - Members of the Nebraska Marching Band watch on during the Cornhusker Marching Band Exhibition at Memorial Stadium, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/19/2022 - The Nebraska marching band performs during the Cornhusker Marching Band Exhibition at Memorial Stadium, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/19/2022 - Members of the Nebraska Marching Band watch on during the Cornhusker Marching Band Exhibition at Memorial Stadium, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/19/2022 - Griffin Schleimer plays the trumpet during the Cornhusker Marching Band Exhibition at Memorial Stadium, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/19/2022 - Drew Carlson (middle) celebrates after winning a competition during the Cornhusker Marching Band Exhibition at Memorial Stadium, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/19/2022 - The Nebraska marching band performs during the Cornhusker Marching Band Exhibition at Memorial Stadium, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/19/2022 - Nebraska Band members leave the field during the Cornhusker Marching Band Exhibition at Memorial Stadium, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/19/2022 - Katie Gallis watches on during the Cornhusker Marching Band Exhibition at Memorial Stadium, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/19/2022 - Roy Dumblauskas (middle) performs during the Cornhusker Marching Band Exhibition at Memorial Stadium, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
