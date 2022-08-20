 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photos: Cornhusker Marching Band performs exhibition concert at Memorial Stadium

Cornhusker Marching Band Exhibition, 8.19

SHOWING OFF

The Cornhusker Marching Band performs during its exhibition concert Friday at Memorial Stadium.

 NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star

The Cornhusker Marching Band held its annual exhibition Friday at Memorial Stadium.

The free concert featured highlights from the band's preseason camp, its popular "drill down" contest and a preview of its first halftime show.

While the exhibition is a chance for the band to have a "dry run" of a gameday, Tony Falcone, the band's assistant director, says this is something just for them.

“They get to show off for friends and family, who may not be able to attend a game," Falcone said. "It’s one of the only things we do during the course of a season that’s just for us. It’s not attached to any other kind of event.”

A 50-member pep band will be sent to Ireland for the season opener Aug. 27. The band will perform at all seven home football games this season.

Husker News