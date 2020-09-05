Photo of truck's racist slur in Lincoln goes viral on social media

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A photo of a truck in Lincoln on Saturday night prompted outcry on social media because of a racist slur painted on its back windshield.

The photo appears to be taken at the intersection of 48th and O streets. "Trump 2020" is painted below the slur.

Several people online identified the county of the truck's license place and listed the truck owner's name and place of employment.

The post garnered the attention of many on Twitter, including former NBA player Rex Chapman, who shared the photo on his account that has more than 945,000 followers.

"Sick of this (expletive)," Chapman tweeted. "Twitter do your thing... #BlackLivesMatter."

