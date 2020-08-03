Phelps County Deputy sheriff found not guilty of child abuse

HOLDREGE — A Phelps County deputy sheriff was found not guilty of child abuse Friday in Phelps County Court.
According to court records, Jamie Tilson, 32, was cleared of child abuse and third-degree assault, both misdemeanors, during a six-person jury trial.
The charges stemmed from a Sept. 3 incident in Holdrege, involving a teenage relative.
According to the arrest affidavit, Tilson and the teen had a disagreement that escalated. The teen kicked a hole in the wall. Tilson reportedly tried to take away the teen’s phone.
According to the affidavit the teen talked back and he “went to slap” the teen in the mouth. The teen ducked. Tilson then hit the teen in the eye hard enough to blacken it, according to the affidavit.
The teen took a photo of the black eye and downloaded the photo to the social media app, TikTok.
The teenager missed two days of school. Upon returning to school, a school aide asked about the swollen eye and the teen claimed to have fallen. A school nurse examined the eye, and decided the injury was inconsistent with what the teen had said. The aide called Nebraska’s child abuse hotline.
Tilson was arrested in November. He remains employed by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.
