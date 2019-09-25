{{featured_button_text}}
Riley Holstine.jpg

Peru State College will remember football player Riley Holstine, who died Sunday after battling leukemia, during its homecoming game this weekend. 

 COURTESY PHOTO

Peru State College will honor football player Riley Holstine on Saturday during its homecoming game against Baker University. 

Holstine, a 20-year-old from Mound City, Missouri, died Sunday after battling leukemia.

The game will feature several tributes to Holstine, including a moment of silence before kickoff. Orange balloons will be released after the Bobcats' initial first down. Players will wear orange shoelaces. Orange represents the battle against leukemia. 

Kickoff is 2 p.m. Rather than charge admission at the gate, the school announced it will accept free-will donations that will be donated to leukemia research. 

