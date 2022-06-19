 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick alert top story

Pershing mural supporters plan to start taking tiles down, despite still needing $35,000

It's official: In a few weeks, the Pershing mural is coming down — carefully.

A small group of people working furiously to raise enough money to remove, restore and reinstall the giant mural that has graced the Pershing Center for 65 years has decided to move ahead even though they’re still about $35,000 short of what is needed for the tile removal.

Pershing mural

A $3 million campaign is underway to remove the Pershing Center mural, clean each of its 763,000 square-inch tiles, restore missing areas and reinstall the mural closer to eye level at another public location in Lincoln.

Mike McCullough, who owns MTZ Properties, agreed to remove the more than 760,000 tiles for $844,000, said Liz Shea-McCoy, who is leading the effort to save the mural. She said she’s confident they’ll raise the remaining money to pay for the removal.

“I’m pinching myself — we are so close,” Shea-McCoy said. “I think the enthusiasm is incredible for this thing.”

The group began work March 1 to raise $3 million needed to safely remove the tiles, restore them and reinstall them somewhere else — an ambitious goal necessitated by the city’s plans to demolish the building.

The group’s first task was to raise $13,000 to pay for a feasibility study that determined there was no asbestos in the mural itself and that it could be saved.

The dilapidated auditorium, however, is full of asbestos and its demolition is part of a plan by Omaha-based White Lotus to redevelop the block bounded by Centennial Mall, 16th, N and M streets, where Pershing sits.

The $25 million to $30 million plan for the block includes affording housing, small retail, a wellness center, child care center, underground parking, community green space and — if voters eventually pass a bond issue — a three-level public library.

Library supporters have decided to hold off on bringing forward a bond issue this year to help pay for the new building.

The White Lotus project will go on with or without the library, but funding issues could affect when the project begins. In an agreement with the city, the developer has three years to purchase the site because of the uncertainty of getting limited and competitive affordable housing tax credits needed to help pay for the project.

Regardless of the timing, the city wants to begin asbestos removal and demolish Pershing as soon as possible, though the other issues appear to have given the mural supporters a bit of breathing room.

A May 1 deadline was extended to June 1 and supporters decided if they raised the first $1 million by then it would give them time to raise the remaining money, though the actual cost of the removal is slightly less than that.

The extension allowed supporters to take advantage of Give to Lincoln Day, which netted $81,800 in donations.

In total, the group has received more than 780 donations, including large pledges from several charitable foundations.

“To all those who have supported saving the Pershing mural with donations, give yourself a pat on the back,” Shea-McCoy said. “The mural will be saved, but there is still a little bit of money left to raise.”

Pershing Center mural

Detail of the mosaic mural depicting boxing on the facade of the Pershing Center.

Shea-McCoy said her group has been working closely with the city to begin removal of the tiles — a mural of 38 figures depicting an array of sporting, dance and circus events — in early July. The process is expected to take two months.

Once the tiles are down, the contractor has a warehouse where the tiles will be stored. The committee initially explored the idea of reinstalling the 38-foot-by-140-foot mural at the Lancaster Event Center, and while that’s still a possibility, they’re exploring other options, Shea-McCoy said. Those include talks with the city about installing it at a “well-trafficked public place,” like a city park.

That means the fundraising effort — once they finish the first phase to take the tiles down — isn’t over. The cost to restore the tiles and reinstall them will cost an additional $1.4 million, Shea-McCoy said, and they’d like to raise an additional $200,000 for an endowment to maintain the mural.

Tax deductible donations can be made at nshsf.org/projects/pershing-mural/ or by mailing a check to the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation, 128 N. 13th St., Suite 1010, Lincoln, NE 68508. Note "Pershing Mural” in the memo line of the check.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

