Pershing mural has found a new home on Wyuka Cemetery grounds

The Pershing Center mural, all 763,000 tiles depicting 38 figures in what was the largest mural of its kind when it was built in 1957, has a new home — on the Wyuka Cemetery grounds in what was Lincoln’s first public park.

Liz Shea-McCoy, an arts advocate who led a small group that raised nearly $850,000 to safely remove and store the tiles before the mural was demolished along with the old auditorium, said she was thrilled to learn the Wyuka Historic Cemetery Board of Trustees had unanimously agreed to place the mural near the pond in the southwest portion of the grounds.

“It’s just gorgeous,” she said. “It’s so beautifully landscaped, the earth tones of the mural fit in, there’s plenty of room.”

The mural will be part of a planned update to renovate the pond and revitalize the park with picnic areas and a play area for children, though supporters will raise the money to reinstall and maintain the mural.

“It is the perfect place for it,” said Faye Osborn, chairwoman of the Wyuka board of trustees.

“The restoration of the park element, surrounded by historical artifacts for which Wyuka is renowned, is consistent with our mission,” she said.

The trustees’ decision ends what had become a challenging process for the group that called itself the mural preservation committee. They had hoped to locate the mural in a city park but had run into some resistance — and slow-moving bureaucracy.

That's after the group had managed to raise the money and find a contractor who could safely remove the mural in just four months. The last tile came off the building’s facade in August, was placed with the other tiles in 4-foot-by-8-foot squares and stored on wooden pallets.

The group was ready to begin raising the additional $2 million needed to restore and reinstall the 38-foot-by-140-foot mural, as well as start a $200,000 endowment for maintenance and repairs.

But first it needed to find a permanent home for it.

Initially the group was hoping to put it on the grounds of the Lancaster Event Center, but the Lancaster County Ag Society ultimately decided it needed all available fairgrounds space to host its events.

The group then turned to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, but a group of city department leaders decided a city park wasn’t the best spot and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird agreed.

Shea-McCoy then appealed to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, which decided Public Art Lincoln — a group that advises the city on its public art collection — should weigh in first.

Last week, the mural preservation committee gave an hourlong presentation to a Public Art Lincoln committee, which was weighing whether to bring it to the full board to decide whether to recommend to the mayor that the mural be part of the city’s permanent art collection.

Had the board done so and the mayor agreed, the city would still have had to find a place to put it.

But in the meantime, Shea-McCoy heard from the Wyuka trustees.

Osborn said the trustees have been planning to launch a fundraising campaign to revitalize the park area as a way to encourage more people to spend time there. The state also earmarked a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act funds to refurbish the pond, she said.

One of the trustees who knows Shea-McCoy and of her work with the mural suggested putting the mural there — and the trustees all agreed, Osborn said.

Shea-McCoy said the mural will sit in a spot on the northern end of the pond near the 37th Street entrance where it will be visible from three directions, including by motorists on O Street, and will be framed by natural beauty. Preliminary plans include seating for viewing, a stage-like platform for events and ceremonies, lighting, security and ample parking.

“This collaborative reinstallation is the perfect intersection of cultural opportunity and historical perspective,” she said. “It creates at Wyuka a convenient and natural venue for reflection, recreation and community gatherings.”

Having the mural closer to eye level will allow people to examine it up-close and at a distance, she said, and there will be interpretive information for teachers and students to encourage its use as an outside classroom.

Wyuka, which encompasses about 100 acres between O and Vine streets and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was established by the state as a public charitable organization in 1869 and the trustees are appointed by the governor.

The mural, created by artists Leonard Thiessen and Bill J. Hammon, includes 38 figures depicting an array of sporting, theater, dance and circus events.

“The mural depicts — literally and symbolically — our state’s cultural interests, diversity and topography,” Shea-McCoy said.

Retired Maj. Gen. Roger Lempke, the former Nebraska adjutant general and part of the small group determined to save the mural, said the site and its connection with Wyuka's history are ideal for the mural.

"Nebraskans will be amazed," he said.

The reinstallation won’t begin until the group has raised the remaining $2 million, and that effort starts now, Shea-McCoy said.

Tax-deductible donations can be made online to the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation, at nshsf.org/projects/pershing-mural/ or by sending a check to the NSHSF (noting "Pershing Mural" in the memo line), 128 N. 13th St., Suite 1010, Lincoln, NE 68508.