A small, determined group that saved the giant Pershing mural is now looking to the state for help reinstalling it.

That’s possible because of a merging of two pieces of Lincoln’s history: the 38-by-140-foot mural created by artists Leonard Thiessen and Bill Hammon in the 1950s and the 140 acres of Wyuka Cemetery created by the Nebraska Legislature two years after the city was designated as the state capital.

Because Wyuka — located at about 36th Street between O and Vine streets — was established as a public charitable organization, state funds can be used to maintain or renovate it. Lincoln Sen. George Dungan — whose district includes Wyuka — introduced a bill this session (LB411) to appropriate $1.5 million to help reinstall the mural near a pond in what was Lincoln’s first park. There’s a March 16 hearing on the bill.

Liz Shea-McCoy, who led the effort to save the mural, said a second phase of fundraising would raise the additional $1.5 million needed for the reinstallation.

The first phase began last March, a whirlwind four months when Shea-McCoy and several other determined mural admirers raised nearly $850,000 — enough to safely remove the 763,000 tiles before the mural was demolished along with the auditorium. Work to tear down the building is likely to begin this spring or summer.

Now, the mural will sit near a pond in the southwest portion of the cemetery grounds, part of a larger vision the Wyuka Board of Trustees has for the area.

Last year, the Legislature gave the cemetery $1.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to refurbish the pond, which is part of a long-term plan to update the park with new landscaping, a bike trail connection, playground and picnic equipment — and now, a giant mural.

“This is a project with elements that are old and new, large and small, fresh but familiar,” Shea-McCoy said. “It is a puzzle being solved and a story being written, at the same time, by a great team of design and construction professionals.”

The federal stimulus money from the state will be used to remove sediment from the lake and build a bypass channel to redirect sediment-laden rainwater, and the plan includes new sidewalks and landscaping.

The trustees have submitted a permit application to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Once approved, work on the lake can begin, Shea-McCoy said.

That will take about four months and when it’s done, work on the mural framework can begin. If that happens sometime yet this year, the mural could be reinstalled in the spring of 2024.

Structural engineers are still designing the framework, which will likely include a small outdoor event venue, seating and fully-inclusive access, she said. The 40-by-140-foot framework will sit 10 feet off the ground, but will be in a hillside excavation, so the mural will be below the natural height of many of the surrounding trees.

The mural will be fenced and gated, with security cameras, lighting and public notice signs, Shea-McCoy said, and it will be coated with a graffiti-resistant covering. Vandalism had been a concern of city officials when the mural preservation group was talking with them about relocating the mural in a city park.

The Wyuka board approached Shea-McCoy last fall, ending a frustrating search for a place to reinstall the mural, which the group first hoped could be at the Lancaster Event Center and Fairgrounds and later, in a city park.

Once the mural is reinstalled, ownership will be transferred to the Wyuka Board of Trustees. Part of the fundraising will include raising money for a $200,000 endowment for maintenance and repairs.

Once the exact location of the mural is decided, they’ll reach out to neighbors, Shea-McCoy said.

That's likely, at some point, to include Gatehouse Rows, a 98-unit apartment complex billed as the city’s first large affordable housing project that is going up at 36th and R streets near Wyuka.

Shea-McCoy, an arts advocate, took on the job of saving the mural not only because of the memories it evoked for thousands of people who walked under it and into the auditorium for graduations, basketball games or concerts, but because it’s one of the largest mural works in the western hemisphere.

Thiessen, one of the artists, was a Nebraska native and one of the most influential artists of his time, she said. The mural includes 38 figures depicting an array of sporting, theater, dance and circus events.

The mural preservation group is developing a curriculum guide for teachers who want to bring students to see the mural and study its design elements — an easier prospect with the mural being closer to eye level.

“Public murals enhance community pride and tell a story of the city’s history to visitors,” Shea-McCoy said. “The completion of this project will preserve the legacy of the Pershing Mural and provide an artwork for generations to enjoy, in a beautiful and historic environment available to all.”

