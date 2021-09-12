Pence, DeSantis, Cruz take shots at Biden, promise GOP 'revival' at Ricketts' annual steak fry

"I like everything he's doing. He's not backing down from anything," said Pat Sharp, a retired high school teacher from Pender.

"He has guts and fortitude," said Susan Brown, a retired telephone company worker from Omaha.

Former Gov. Kay Orr, one of several key Nebraska Republicans who attended, wouldn't say who of the three impressed her most. She said she arrived with a preference, but after hearing DeSantis, Cruz and Pence was less sure.

When asked if their favorite would change if former President Donald Trump got into the race, most people said they'd have to wait and see.

"I'd vote for him in a heartbeat," Brown said of Trump.

But David Lacy, the chief of police of Nebraska City who attended the event in civilian clothes, said he didn't think the former president was best positioned "to reunite the country."

One of the loudest rounds of applause from the audience of deep-red Nebraska Republicans came when Ricketts told them he has been talking with fellow GOP governors and Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson on a strategy to "push back" against "the egregious overreach" of Biden's vaccine mandate.