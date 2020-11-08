PeeWee’s big adventure: 93-year-old goes viral from his Seward assisted-living center

He was born in Seward County, forecasted the weather for the Coast Guard during World War II and returned home to farm and raise a family with his wife, Marilyn, near Goehner.

But that wouldn’t be enough to keep him busy. “He’s just been so active in his life,” Miller said. “Through the years, he’s been so involved.”

PeeWee was active in the American Legion, the Kiwanis and spent most nights at the Goehner ballfield, coaching, umpiring and watching his three sons play. He volunteered with the fire department for decades. And he became a performer, singing with the choir at church and with the KiTones at Seward’s Fourth of July celebrations and other events, and taking the stage for decades in Goehner’s long-running melodrama.

“He was kind of a hit,” Miller said. “Here was this little guy, with his deep voice and slow talk.”

So many people in Seward County knew who her father was, she said. But he needed to know who they were, too.

“He reaches out to people. It’s really important for him to make people feel comfortable.”