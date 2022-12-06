 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pearl Harbor ceremony set for Wednesday in Antelope Park

  Updated
The Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council invites the public to a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony Wednesday at Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive.

The event will begin at 11:55 a.m. to coincide with the time of the Pearl Harbor attack Dec. 7, 1941.

In honor of the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, take a look at the U.S. Navy's USS Arizona Relics Programs and how the history of the sunken vessel is being preserved. Video courtesy of the U.S. Navy and Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz.

The event will feature speakers Bill and Bob Dietrich, sons of Sgt. William H. Dietrich, who served on the USS Maryland at Pearl Harbor.

Presentation of the colors will be conducted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 131, Post 3606 and Post 7722. The Nebraska Christian Men’s Chorus and Amanda Barker will be the featured musicians. Chaplain Irene Prince, Lincoln-Lancaster Chaplaincy Corps and Mount Olive AME Church in Emporia, Kansas, will deliver the invocation and benediction.

