Pearl Harbor ceremony set for Wednesday in Antelope Park

The Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council invites the public to a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony Wednesday at Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive.

The event will begin at 11:55 a.m. to coincide with the time of the Pearl Harbor attack Dec. 7, 1941.

The event will feature speakers Bill and Bob Dietrich, sons of Sgt. William H. Dietrich, who served on the USS Maryland at Pearl Harbor.

Presentation of the colors will be conducted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 131, Post 3606 and Post 7722. The Nebraska Christian Men’s Chorus and Amanda Barker will be the featured musicians. Chaplain Irene Prince, Lincoln-Lancaster Chaplaincy Corps and Mount Olive AME Church in Emporia, Kansas, will deliver the invocation and benediction.