PBA hosting Professional Bull Riding event Saturday

For the third year in a row, Professional Bull Riding is coming to Lincoln.
On Saturday, Pinnacle Bank Arena will play host to the Lincoln Invitational, one of the final events in the PBR Challenger Series, which is in its debut season.
Wyatt Rogers of Coweta, Oklahoma, is hoping to stay on top of the bulls and the field.
"I'm looking to make that jump into the top five, if not win the Challenger Series," he said.
Rogers, 25, started with PBR in 2014, but has been riding for most of his life, mutton-busting as early as 2 years old. This year has been his most successful, with two wins and eight top-five finishes.
Wyatt Rogers
Andre Silva, courtesy photo
One of his wins came in the Challenger Series event at Fort Worth in August. He ranks No. 13 in the series. The top five riders get a spot on the televised National PBR Tour.
According to the PBR website, the Challenger Series will serve as a proving ground in providing additional competitive opportunities for riders, and goes in conjunction with the PBR Team Series, which is also new this season.
Rogers says that's no reason to take the events lightly.
Wyatt Rogers rides Whiskey Bent of Wentz Bucking Bulls for 81.00 points during the Round 1 of the PBR Challenger Series event in Kennewick, Washington.
Andre Silva, courtesy photo
"The competition can be stout," Rogers said. "There's just great bull riders and great bulls. It makes for a great show for the fans."
The Lincoln Invitational is the second ride for Rogers this week. He was in Columbus, Ohio, for a Challenger Series event Friday, and planned to drive all night to make it to Lincoln.
The Challenger Series Championship is in Las Vegas on Nov. 3.
If you go
PBA Challenger Series
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tickets: $15 and up, taxes and fees not included, Ticketmaster.com.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or
dbennett@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @DamonJBennett
