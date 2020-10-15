 Skip to main content
Pawnee Lake campsites to close for electrical upgrades
Pawnee Lake campsites to close for electrical upgrades

Wakeboarder

A wakeboarder cruises behind a boat at Pawnee State Recreation Area in 2018.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Some campsites at Pawnee State Recreation Area may be closed through the end of the month as the campsites' electrical capabilities are upgraded.

Forty-four campsites at the area northwest of Lincoln will be upgraded to allow for 50-, 30- and 20-amp electrical access. The upgrade is expected to be completed by the end of November, according to a press release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Pawnee State Recreation Area has 102 camping pads that are a mix of electric and non-electric. The site also has 97 sites without pads or electricity.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

