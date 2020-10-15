Pawnee Lake campsites to close for electrical upgrades

A State Patrol trooper was in the area and was trying to stop Stearns, who sped away at 80 mph, when he crashed, according to the State Patrol.

The trooper said the driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Brookhauser said the crash remains under investigation.

Police look into two robberies

Police say they are investigating robberies at two Lincoln businesses Wednesday.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police believe they are unrelated.

The first was reported just after 8 p.m. at Schmick’s Market, 1340 W. O St. A clerk told police a man in his 20s grabbed three bottles of alcohol and headed for the door.

When the clerk tried to stop him, he asked him, “Do you want some of this?” and motioned toward his pants pocket where he saw what looked like a gun sticking out, Bonkiewicz said.

He said the clerk backed off and the thief ran. The loss was estimated at about $50.