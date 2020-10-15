Pawnee Lake campsites to close for electrical upgrades

Pawnee Lake campsites to close
Some campsites at Pawnee State Recreation Area may be closed through the end of the month as the campsites’ electrical capabilities are upgraded.
Forty-four campsites at the area northwest of Lincoln will be upgraded to allow for 50-, 30- and 20-amp electrical access. The upgrade is expected to be completed by the end of November, according to a news release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Pawnee State Recreation Area has 102 camping pads that are a mix of electric and nonelectric. The site also has 97 sites without pads or electricity.
Man who died in semi crash ID’d
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Lincoln man who died in a crash Wednesday east of town as 37-year-old Zackery Stearns.
Capt. Tom Brookhauser said Stearns was driving a stolen semi and had been fleeing a Nebraska State Patrol trooper when he ran a stop sign at 148th and Van Dorn streets and crashed into a trailer being pulled by a dump truck hauling sand.
He said Stearns died at the scene of the crash shortly after 11:30 a.m.
Brookhauser said the owner of the Peterbilt semi, a 37-year-old Walton man, had called 911 and was following it after it was stolen.
A State Patrol trooper was in the area and was trying to stop Stearns, who sped away at 80 mph, when he crashed, according to the State Patrol.
The trooper said the driver of the dump truck was not injured.
Brookhauser said the crash remains under investigation.
Police look into two robberies
Police say they are investigating robberies at two Lincoln businesses Wednesday.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police believe they are unrelated.
The first was reported just after 8 p.m. at Schmick’s Market, 1340 W. O St. A clerk told police a man in his 20s grabbed three bottles of alcohol and headed for the door.
When the clerk tried to stop him, he asked him, “Do you want some of this?” and motioned toward his pants pocket where he saw what looked like a gun sticking out, Bonkiewicz said.
He said the clerk backed off and the thief ran. The loss was estimated at about $50.
Bonkiewicz said the second robbery occurred at 11:36 p.m. at the U-Stop at 21st and K streets. A clerk said a man approached him at the register with alcohol and food, then pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register.
He said the thief ran from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
Both crimes remain under investigation.
Police: Suspect cut G.I. officer
GRAND ISLAND — A Grand Island police officer suffered a cut to his hand from a knife-wielding suspect who was later shot by police with a beanbag round and arrested, police said.
The confrontation happened Tuesday afternoon, when officers went to check on a man lying on a park picnic table. Police said the man — identified as Omer Arbab — was uncooperative and pulled a knife from a bag as police questioned him. Police said he tried to stab an officer in the chest, hitting the officer’s hand instead.
Arbab then walked away and was confronted by police again about two blocks away, officials said. An officer shot him with the beanbag as he threatened police with the knife, police said.
Arbab was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault on a police officer, obstruction, use of a weapon to commit a felony and resisting arrest. He was being held in the Hall County Jail.
Police said the injured officer did not require stitches.
