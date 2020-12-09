Patient care at Bryan a test of resiliency as number of deaths spike

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We just need them to give us the benefit of the doubt right now," Schupbach said.

Bryan on Wednesday had 79 patients with active COVID-19 infections at its two hospital campuses, the lowest number it's seen in weeks. It had another 26 patients who no longer have an active COVID-19 infection but aren't well enough to go home. Of all those patients, 18 are on ventilators.

Leah Harrington, an assistant nurse manager at Bryan, said those patients on ventilators are extremely sick -- "so sick you can't save them all."

She recounted stories of nurses losing multiple patients in a day or going more than a week without a day where a patient didn't die.

"When the nurses are having nightmares at night and they're telling you about it, it's rough," Harrington said.

Candy Locke, a nurse manager, said she's been a nurse for 30 years, "and I've never seen anything like this."

Locke said the ICU nurses are incredibly tired, "but they're incredibly resilient."