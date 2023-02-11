History buffs and Lincoln residents gathered Saturday at the Nebraska History Museum to celebrate the city’s namesake.

Nebraska’s capital, the largest city in the world named after Abraham Lincoln, celebrated the 16th president’s 214th birthday with a variety of activities, including a Lincoln impersonator contest and a birthday cake.

Saturday’s celebration had somber undertones, though. History Nebraska had to adjust the schedule after nationally acclaimed actor Michael Krebs, who was to portray Lincoln at the event, died Jan. 29 at age 66.

Krebs, a Chicago native, had performed in Lincoln’s celebration from 2006-09 and was looking forward to attending this year’s celebration, according to event organizers.

“We were able to chat over Zoom a few times and he was so knowledgeable, and really so excited to come here,” said Ashlee Anderson, curator of education at the museum. “We’re all devastated by his sudden passing.”

Anderson said officials began planning the event last fall, and that Krebs’ death altered the schedule for the weekend. Krebs and fellow Chicago actor Debra Ann Miller, who portrayed Mary Todd Lincoln with Krebs since 1998, were slated to make appearances around the city leading up to Saturday's event, Anderson said.

Still, history buffs of all ages had plenty of activities to check out. Lincoln High School students ran an Abraham Lincoln-themed Jeopardy game and an arts and crafts table, where people could decorate paper replicas of Lincoln’s famous beard and top hat.

Chris Sayre and Dave Marsh performed traditional folk music from the period when Lincoln was president, which included songs played on historically accurate instruments such as a musical saw and an accordion. Other tables featured fast facts about Lincoln, historical documents from the time and Civil War reenactors.

“There’s something here for the whole family,” Anderson said.

The impersonator competition drew three children and two adults. Competitors wore a top hat and fake beard — save for one competitor — and recited the opening lines of the Gettysburg Address.

History Nebraska gave each participant a prize pack that included free admission to the museum. Levi May of Ashland jokingly won the “Best Natural Beard Award” as the only competitor with a beard.

May said he had dressed up like Lincoln before on a trip to the state Capitol, but wasn’t planning to enter Saturday’s impersonator contest.

“My wife wanted me to do it; the competition ended up being a lot of fun,” he said.

After the contest, Sayre and Marsh led attendees in singing happy birthday, then guests returned to enjoying the celebration.

Anderson said Saturday’s event was a success for the museum. It had been closed all of January for the installation of a Smithsonian traveling exhibit about American democracy. Saturday marked the first time in 2023 the museum hosted a sizable crowd.

“We’re super excited to have folks back in the building,” she said.

