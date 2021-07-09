Partnership a 'milestone' in city's fledgling urban ag program

The Airport Authority has leased land to traditional commodity farmers for years, and Cusick said this partnership is a way it can be a good steward in the community.

Community Crops, known for its community gardens used by families to grow their own produce, also has a commercial farm training program and 5 acres of land at 112th and Adams streets where farmers can practice what they've learned.

The program highlighted a problem for local food farmers trying to grow their businesses: finding the land on which to farm.

“What we realized is we were graduating all these great farmers. They had all of these great skills but they often weren’t making it because of these land access issues,” McGuffey said.

They’ll begin with the quarter-acre being farmed by Erdo and plant cover crops on the rest of the land for the first year to help improve soil health. In the future they’ll lease land to other farmers, conduct ag research and create a habitat for pollinators.

Rinne called the partnership between Community Crops and the Airport Authority a milestone in the urban agriculture effort — but there’s lots of room for expansion. To feed all of Lincoln with local produce, about 17,000 acres would need to be farmed.