Part of Pioneers Boulevard to close for railroad crossing improvements

A portion of Pioneers Boulevard will be closed starting Monday morning for railroad crossing improvements.
Pioneers Boulevard between Nebraska 2 and U.S. 77 will be closed while BNSF replaces concrete panels and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities repairs and replaces the asphalt approach to the tracks at the railroad crossing, according to a news release.
The work is scheduled to be completed by July 23 and access to homes and businesses will be maintained during the closure.
