 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Part of Pioneers Boulevard to close for railroad crossing improvements
0 Comments
editor's pick

Part of Pioneers Boulevard to close for railroad crossing improvements

  • Updated
  • 0

A portion of Pioneers Boulevard will be closed starting Monday morning for railroad crossing improvements.

Pioneers Boulevard between Nebraska 2 and U.S. 77 will be closed while BNSF replaces concrete panels and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities repairs and replaces the asphalt approach to the tracks at the railroad crossing, according to a news release.

The work is scheduled to be completed by July 23 and access to homes and businesses will be maintained during the closure.

South 68th Street to reopen, 54th Street to close as South Beltway work shifts
Weather was factor in June train derailment near Bennet, BNSF officials say
City Hall: Here's where first responders in Lincoln will spend pandemic relief money
Roads and streets logo 2020

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Brain wave tap helps paralyzed man communicate

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News