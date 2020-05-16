Part of O Street to close Sunday; South 48th Street closed starting Monday

Eastbound O Street between 12th and 13th streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday for repairs to communication equipment on top of the Union Bank Building.
The sidewalk on the south side of O Street will also be closed.
Starting Monday, 48th Street between South and Randolph streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily for tree removal.
The area will be closed in sections starting at the south end of South Street, and moving north toward Randolph Street. StarTran Route 53-South Pointe will be detoured temporarily.
The tree removal is scheduled to be done by Friday.
Digital signs will be used to alert travelers of work and closures for both projects.
For more information on StarTran routes and detours visit startran.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.
