You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Part of O Street to close Sunday; South 48th Street closed starting Monday
View Comments
editor's pick

Part of O Street to close Sunday; South 48th Street closed starting Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

Eastbound O Street between 12th and 13th streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday for repairs to communication equipment on top of the Union Bank Building.

The sidewalk on the south side of O Street will also be closed.

Starting Monday, 48th Street between South and Randolph streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily for tree removal.

Lincoln sign company makes products to help with pandemic

The area will be closed in sections starting at the south end of South Street, and moving north toward Randolph Street. StarTran Route 53-South Pointe will be detoured temporarily.

The tree removal is scheduled to be done by Friday.

Digital signs will be used to alert travelers of work and closures for both projects.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours visit startran.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

Block 65 redevelopment in downtown Lincoln could cost as much as $100 million
After pandemic delays, Lincoln's farmers markets ready for season's opening weekend
Chamber launches website to help Lincoln businesses buy protective gear locally
Road work logo
Journal Star file photo

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Samantha Bernt is a Fremont native and a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in journalism and broadcasting. She joined the Journal Star in 2019 as a reporting intern.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News