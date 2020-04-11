Part of North 84th Street will be closed starting Monday

×
Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, southbound 84th Street between Cornhusker Highway and Fletcher Avenue will be closed for repairs.
Drivers are advised to take North 70th Street or an alternate route.
Repairs are scheduled to be completed by 5 p.m. April 22.
Samantha Bernt
News intern
Samantha Bernt is a Fremont native and a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in journalism and broadcasting. She joined the Journal Star in 2019 as a reporting intern.
