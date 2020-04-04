You are the owner of this article.
Part of A Street to close for a week starting Monday
Part of A Street to close for a week starting Monday

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, A Street between 48th Street and Cotner Boulevard will be closed as part of a water main project.

The northbound lane on 48th Street between Cotner Boulevard and A Street will be closed, and traffic will be diverted to the center turn lane. The sidewalks on the east side of 48th Street will also be closed.

Westbound left turns will be allowed onto A Street. The project is expected to be completed April 17.

Road work logo
Journal Star file photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

