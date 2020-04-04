Part of A Street to close for a week starting Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, A Street between 48th Street and Cotner Boulevard will be closed as part of a water main project.

The northbound lane on 48th Street between Cotner Boulevard and A Street will be closed, and traffic will be diverted to the center turn lane. The sidewalks on the east side of 48th Street will also be closed.

Westbound left turns will be allowed onto A Street. The project is expected to be completed April 17.

