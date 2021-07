A portion of 56th Street will be closed overnight on both Monday and Tuesday nights for utility pole replacement.

According to a news release from the Lincoln Electric System, 56th Street will be closed between Randolph and A streets from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. both nights.

During the closure, access to homes will be maintained but through traffic will not be possible. Work is planned to conclude early Wednesday morning, the release said.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.