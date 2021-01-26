Parking ban on Lincoln's arterial streets will end at 8 a.m.; residential ban remains

The city said the parking ban on arterial streets will end at 8 a.m. All of its crews have made at least one pass on arterial streets and are beginning their second passes as well as applying deicing material.

The residential parking ban, which prohibits parking on the odd-numbered side of the street, remains in effect. The city said crews will be working on plowing residential streets throughout the day.

More than 100 city crews and private contractors are at work. The city remains in a winter storm warning until 9 a.m. this morning.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service says the city could get an additional inch of snow tonight.

The official snow total for Lincoln on Monday was 14.5 inches, the second most on record.

The city said most streets remain ice packed and snow packed, and unplowed residential streets remain hazardous.

StarTran, which suspended service Monday afternoon because of the conditions, plans to resume its normal schedule today.

Roads were still treacherous in much of Nebraska, with Interstate 80 westbound closed from North Platte to Hershey because of a multi-vehicle crash.