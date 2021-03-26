 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Parent accidentally hits child with car, causes head injury
0 comments
editor's pick

Parent accidentally hits child with car, causes head injury

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A child sustained a head injury after being hit by a car that was driven by their parent on Friday afternoon.

The 9-year-old sustained the injury in a neighborhood near Peter Pan Park around 4:30 p.m., and was transported to Bryan West Hospital.

The child is is being kept in the hospital for observation, according to the Lincoln Police Department. 

Black Hills relocating gas meters in some Lincoln neighborhoods
'Our community has not been immune': Nebraskans have experienced anti-Asian hate amid coronavirus pandemic
'Lifesaving' federal grants finally coming for Lincoln music venues and promoters
'A welcome sight': Husker baseball wins home opener in front of first crowd in more than a year
Crash logo 2020

Contact the writer at eseline@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The McConnell plan to deal with Trump

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News