Pansing Brooks leads as vote count begins in Tuesday's special election

Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democrat from Lincoln looking to dislodge the Republican stranglehold on the 1st District House seat, emerged with the early lead in Tuesday's closely watched special election.

Vote totals released at 8 p.m. included early ballots filled out and turned in prior to other voters heading to the polls on Tuesday. Pansing Brooks led with 22,372 votes, or 57%, to 16,894 votes for Mike Flood.

Both candidates are sitting state senators.

Historically, early votes favor Democrats, and the vast majority of the early ballots reported at 8 p.m. -- 30,443 of 39,266 -- were cast in Pansing Brook's home county of Lancaster.

Flood, her opponent, is from Norfolk.

The 1st District is composed of 10 eastern Nebraska counties, including Lancaster County, along with portions of two others.

The rare 1st District special election — the first since 1951 — will fill the unexpired term of former Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned in March following his conviction on charges that he lied to federal officials about illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 re-election campaign.

In an odd twist of fate, Fortenberry was sentenced to two years of probation by a federal judge in Los Angeles on Tuesday, avoiding a potential prison term.

Democrats have not won a 1st District House seat since 1964; since then, it's been 28 straight Republican victories. Republicans hold a voter registration advantage over Democrats that exceeds 94,000.

Tuesday's winner will serve the remaining six months of Fortenberry's term with Flood and Pansing Brooks squaring off again less than five months from now in the Nov. 8 general election in a contest to fill a two-year term beginning in January.

The two candidates won party nominations for the November election from voters in the May 10 primary election.

Party leaders chose them to square off in Tuesday's special election.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0