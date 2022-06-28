 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Lincoln Journal Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln
editor's pick alert top story

Pansing Brooks leads as vote count begins in Tuesday's special election

  • Updated
  • 0

Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democrat from Lincoln looking to dislodge the Republican stranglehold on the 1st District House seat, emerged with the early lead in Tuesday's closely watched special election.

Vote totals released at 8 p.m. included early ballots filled out and turned in prior to other voters heading to the polls on Tuesday. Pansing Brooks led with 22,372 votes, or 57%, to 16,894 votes for Mike Flood.

Patty Pansing Brooks

Patty Pansing Brooks, 2022 candidate for Congress, 1st District.
Mike Flood

Flood

Both candidates are sitting state senators.

Historically, early votes favor Democrats, and the vast majority of the early ballots reported at 8 p.m. -- 30,443 of 39,266 -- were cast in Pansing Brook's home county of Lancaster.

Flood, her opponent, is from Norfolk. 

The 1st District is composed of 10 eastern Nebraska counties, including Lancaster County, along with portions of two others.

The rare 1st District special election — the first since 1951 — will fill the unexpired term of former Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned in March following his conviction on charges that he lied to federal officials about illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 re-election campaign.

People are also reading…

In an odd twist of fate, Fortenberry was sentenced to two years of probation by a federal judge in Los Angeles on Tuesday, avoiding a potential prison term.

Democrats have not won a 1st District House seat since 1964; since then, it's been 28 straight Republican victories. Republicans hold a voter registration advantage over Democrats that exceeds 94,000.

Nebraska congressional districts map

Tuesday's winner will serve the remaining six months of Fortenberry's term with Flood and Pansing Brooks squaring off again less than five months from now in the Nov. 8 general election in a contest to fill a two-year term beginning in January.

The two candidates won party nominations for the November election from voters in the May 10 primary election.

Party leaders chose them to square off in Tuesday's special election. 

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

First lady Susanne Shore endorses Pansing Brooks, countering Gov. Ricketts' pick in 1st District House race
Pansing Brooks calls on voters to 'fight back'; Flood touts 'pro-life' record
Inflation is immediate priority, candidates Flood, Pansing Brooks say
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Robber's Cave now preserved into history

Robber's Cave now preserved into history

History Nebraska gave Lincoln a $40,000 grant to develop a management plan for Robber’s Cave, digitize material, make more information available on the website and to hold lectures.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Mortgage companies address discrimination and access to home ownership

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News