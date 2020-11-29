Panic Bar was like home to many in Lincoln's LGBTQ community

Kara Kugler-Wright was hoping someone would “take the torch” for the next generation of LGBTQ people in the Lincoln community.
The owner of the Panic Bar, which recently closed after 38 years in business at 200 S. 18th St., has worried for years about what would become of the location if the bar wasn't there.
“The last four years have been a long moment,” she said last week. “What if someone takes over and dishonors the place?”
Those fears are in the past, though, as earlier this month Mo Java Cafe & Roasting Co. announced plans for its second location in the former bar. The new store will be called The Filling Station Espresso Cafe Bar, a nod to the spot being the location of a gas station in the 1950s and ’60s.
For Kugler-Wright, the transition feels like it's “meant to be.”
“They’re making a good, welcoming place. I couldn’t be happier,” she said. “They’re kind and allies. They’ve been in touch, asking about how to be supportive of the community.”
A "good, welcoming place” is also how many have described the Panic Bar over the years.
For Lincoln's LGBTQ community, the bar has been a place of solace and safety since Kelly Erisman first opened it in 1982 after she was attacked outside a different bar for being a lesbian woman.
At the time, “She was saying things like ‘We can’t let this happen again,' and ‘We have to fight back,’” said Kugler-Wright, Erisman’s widow.
Later on, Erisman gravitated toward a different saying: "Do the right thing, for the right reason."
That became the de facto motto of the bar, and served as a reminder of Erisman after her death in 2016 at age 53.
Laura Davies, a bartender from 2014-19, said Erisman remained a strong force at the bar even after her death.
“She had a kind of X-factor ... there was something in her presence,” Davies said. “She could take you down with 10 words and build you back up with another 10. She would do whatever you needed.”
Kugler-Wright agreed, saying Erisman was “wise beyond her years.”
Davies was hired in what Kugler-Wright calls Erisman’s "signature" practice. Erisman almost never conducted interviews, and instead just knew when people walked in whether they would be a good fit.
Davies remembers being in the bar during big moments for the LGBTQ community, including the legalization of same-sex marriage in 2015.
“The Pulse (Nightclub) shooting was especially hard,” she said. “(Panic) was home. And it was home for a lot of other people, too.”
Davies met her best friend at Panic, and is engaged to someone she met there, too. She said working at the bar was like having all her coworkers as siblings, and she formed a relationship with everyone who came in.
“We used to call it ‘Gay Cheers,’” Kugler-Wright said.
That comradery will be missed, especially around the holidays. Erisman made a point of staying open on holidays for the people who didn't have a home, or were turned away from family gatherings because of their sexual orientation.
She also cooked a huge Thanksgiving meal every year, creating an “extended family potluck” of sorts, according to Kugler-Wright.
In addition to customers being able to find a home at the bar, many organizations also benefited from fundraisers organized by and held at Panic, including the Nebraska AIDS Project, Friendship Home, American Cancer Society, Alzheimer's Association, Star City Pride, OutNebraska and many more.
A scholarship fund also was set up after Erisman died to help prospective college students who identify as LGBTQ. The fund has been accruing money for a few years and will be awarded to a student in 2021 for the first time.
Davies thinks some of the bar’s regular clientele might shift over to the Hot Mess, a bar at 408 S. 11th St. that also has a reputation for being LGBTQ friendly. It's "what every bar should be like," Davies said.
“They say to just be who you are and to not mess with people who are doing that," Davies said. "All bars should be calling out intolerance.”
The small things at Panic will be hard to replace, though.
“I would lose a leg for another Patio Saturday,” Davies said. “I changed so much working there. I’m blessed for it.”
