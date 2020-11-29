Panic Bar was like home to many in Lincoln's LGBTQ community

Davies met her best friend at Panic, and is engaged to someone she met there, too. She said working at the bar was like having all her coworkers as siblings, and she formed a relationship with everyone who came in.

“We used to call it ‘Gay Cheers,’” Kugler-Wright said.

That comradery will be missed, especially around the holidays. Erisman made a point of staying open on holidays for the people who didn't have a home, or were turned away from family gatherings because of their sexual orientation.

She also cooked a huge Thanksgiving meal every year, creating an “extended family potluck” of sorts, according to Kugler-Wright.

In addition to customers being able to find a home at the bar, many organizations also benefited from fundraisers organized by and held at Panic, including the Nebraska AIDS Project, Friendship Home, American Cancer Society, Alzheimer's Association, Star City Pride, OutNebraska and many more.

A scholarship fund also was set up after Erisman died to help prospective college students who identify as LGBTQ. The fund has been accruing money for a few years and will be awarded to a student in 2021 for the first time.