Pandemic portraits: Lincoln artist captures strange new time in old-fashioned photos

“I thought it would be interesting to do a formal set of portraits as we’re going through this,” he said. “What I’m really interested in is this moment in time for people: How do you look day by day during this COVID situation, and can you come over as you are and let me make a serious portrait of you that reflects your experiences?”

So he doesn’t want his subjects to dress up, or do anything special with their hair or makeup, or even smile.

“I don’t want you to be grinning for the camera. This is serious.”

After his first invitation earlier this month, he booked 30 sittings, and came up with a system.

His masked subjects show up and, because most are old friends he hasn’t seen for months, they catch up.

Then he gets to work. The first pose is a full-length portrait in the studio he built with plywood, floor tile, paving stones, sun shields and a 19th century-style backdrop he ordered online.

He disappears inside the fabric hood of his first large-format camera to focus, and then emerges to give final instructions. Among them: Hold still, because the slow shutter speed — one-eighth of a second — is unforgiving, and any movement will blur.