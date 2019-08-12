Bookwalk locations

Book sellers and lenders are participating in the Nebraska Book Festival bookwalk. Get a bookmark and have it punched at one of these nine locations:

* Badgers Bookstore, 4730 Cooper Ave.

* Bluestem Books, 137 S. Ninth St.

* UNL Campus Store, 1500 S St.

* Francie & Finch Bookshop, 130 S. 13th St.

* Indigo Bridge Books, 701 P St.

* A Novel Idea Bookstore, 118 N. 14th St.

* Trade-A-Tape Comic Center, 145 S. Ninth St.

* University of Nebraska Press Pop-Up Bookstore. (Aug. 28 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — The Mill, Innovation Campus.)

* Zipline Brewery Co., 2100 Magnum Circle #1, 5740 Hidcote Drive, Suite B.